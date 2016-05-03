BRIEF-CWB updates credit outlook for second quarter 2016

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Canadian Western Bank
* CWB updates credit outlook for second quarter 2016
* CWB now expects consolidated Q2 provision for credit losses to be approximately $40 million
* Provisions for credit losses on O&G production portfolio for Q2 reflect weak oil price environment, borrowing base redeterminations
* Recorded about $33 million of Q2 provisions for credit losses on oil and gas production portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.