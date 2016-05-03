版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Crestwood reports Q1 net loss $1.47/limited partner unit

May 3 Crestwood Equity Partners Lp

* Crestwood announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly total revenues $536.0 million versus $731.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $593.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirming its guidance for 2016 as previously announced on April 21, 2016

* Qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $1.47

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐