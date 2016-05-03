BRIEF-Cobalt International reports Q1 loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations

May 3 Cobalt International Energy Inc

* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2016 results and provides operational update

* Q1 loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterated its full year guidance for capital expenditures of approximately $450 to $500 million in 2016 and total cash uses for 2016