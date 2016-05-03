BRIEF-ADM Q1 earnings per share $0.39

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Archer Daniels Midland Co
* Adm reports first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oilseeds operating profit of $261 million decreased $231 million from strong year-ago results.
* Qtrly revenues $14.38 billion versus $17.51 billion
* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit was $76 million, down $118 million from year-ago quarter
* Low u.s. Export volumes, weak margins continued, in quarter, poor results from global trade desk impacted results for ag services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.