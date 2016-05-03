版本:
BRIEF-Press Ganey acquires Avatar International Holding Company

May 3 Press Ganey Holdings Inc

* Press ganey acquires avatar international holding company

* Transaction, which closed on may 2, 2016, is expected to contribute revenue of $6 to $7 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

