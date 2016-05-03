BRIEF-FIS reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.79/shr from continuing operations

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
* FIS reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 4.2 percent to $2.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.70 to $3.80 from continuing operations
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fidelity national information services inc says FIS maintains its 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.