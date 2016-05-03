BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.56

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Amtrust Financial Services Inc
* Amtrust financial services, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 operating earnings per diluted share(1)(2) of $0.77 and net income per diluted share(2) of $0.56
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to $1.28 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.