2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.56

May 3 Amtrust Financial Services Inc

* Amtrust financial services, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 operating earnings per diluted share(1)(2) of $0.77 and net income per diluted share(2) of $0.56

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to $1.28 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

