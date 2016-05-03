版本:
BRIEF-Bio-Techne posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

May 3 Bio-Techne Corp

* Techne releases third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 sales $131 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

* Qtrly organic growth was 8 pct compared to prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

