BRIEF-Bio-Techne posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Bio-Techne Corp
* Techne releases third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 sales $131 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
* Qtrly organic growth was 8 pct compared to prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.