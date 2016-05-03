版本:
BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.34

May 3 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals provides clinical pipeline update and reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.34

* Q1 revenue $12.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

