公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AXS-02

May 3 Axsome Therapeutics Inc

* Axsome therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AXS-02 for the treatment of the pain of knee osteoarthritis associated with bone marrow lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

