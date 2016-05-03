版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Duke Energy reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

May 3 Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy reports first quarter 2016 adjusted earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

* Q1 earnings per share $1.01

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.70

* Sees Q1 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lower qtrly results at regulated utilities primarily driven by milder winter weather compared to prior year principally in Carolinas,Midwest

* Q4 total operating revenue $5.62 billion versus $6.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

