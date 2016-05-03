版本:
BRIEF-Abiomed reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

May 3 Abiomed Inc

* Abiomed announces Q4 FY 2016 revenue of $94.0 million, up 39% over prior year

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 revenue $94 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 30 to 35 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $430 million to $445 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

