BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec reports Q1 loss per share $0.32

May 3 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc

* Oxford immunotec reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $17.4 million to $18.2 million

* Q1 revenue $17.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $17 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 18 to 23 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $74 million to $77 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $76.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $17.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

