2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Amicus therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.35

May 3 Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics announces first quarter 2016 financial results and corporate updates

* Q1 loss per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterated full-year 2016 net cash spend guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

