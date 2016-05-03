版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 19:30 BJT

BRIEF-WEC Energy Group posts Q1 earnings per share $1.09

May 3 WEC Energy Group Inc

* WEC Energy group posts first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $2.19 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.55 billion

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐