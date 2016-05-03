版本:
BRIEF-iStar posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

May 3 iStar Inc

* iStar announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Qtrly total revenues $114.6 million versus $112.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $163.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

