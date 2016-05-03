版本:
BRIEF-AMAG Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.22

May 3 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 total revenues $109.3 million, versus $89.5 million; qtrly non-GAAP revenue $117.9 million in Q1 of 2016, up from $83.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

