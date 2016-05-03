版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-Enteromedics closes $6.25 mln third tranche of previously-announced offering

May 3 Enteromedics Inc

* Enteromedics announces closing of $6.25 million third tranche of previously-announced convertible notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐