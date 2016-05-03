BRIEF-Henry Schein reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $1.41

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Henry Schein Inc
* Henry schein reports record first quarter results
* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.66 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.41 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share attributable to henry schein, inc $1.37
* Affirms 2016 guidance range
* Affirm guidance for 2016 adjusted diluted EPS, which represents growth of 10 pct to 12 pct compared with adjusted 2015 results
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.