BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals names Joseph Papa as CEO and chairman

May 3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Joseph Papa assumes role of chairman and chief executive officer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals

* Papa succeeds J. Michael Pearson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

