2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Solarcity and John Hancock announce $227 mln cash equity financing

May 3 Solarcity Corp

* Solarcity and John Hancock announce $227 million cash equity financing

* John Hancock is investing $227 million in a diversified portfolio of residential, commercial and industrial solar power projects

* Has completed its first cash equity transaction with partner John Hancock Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

