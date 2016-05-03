BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Kastle Therapeutics to buy Kynamro

May 3 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Kastle Therapeutics announce acquisition of Kynamro

* Under terms of agreement, Ionis is eligible to receive up to $95 million

* Kastle has acquired global rights to develop and commercialize Kynamro (mipomersen sodium) injection

* Ionis will receive a 10 percent common equity position in Kastle's parent company

* Beginning in 2017, Ionis will earn royalties on global sales of Kynamro in mid to low teens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)