BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Kastle Therapeutics to buy Kynamro

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Kastle Therapeutics announce acquisition of Kynamro
* Under terms of agreement, Ionis is eligible to receive up to $95 million
* Kastle has acquired global rights to develop and commercialize Kynamro (mipomersen sodium) injection
* Ionis will receive a 10 percent common equity position in Kastle's parent company
* Beginning in 2017, Ionis will earn royalties on global sales of Kynamro in mid to low teens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.