BRIEF-Carbonite reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

May 3 Carbonite Inc

* Carbonite announces fiscal first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.05

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $42.5 million to $47.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $177.5 million to $192.5 million

* Q1 revenue $48.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $43.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly bookings of $52.3 million increased 42% year over year

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $41.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $178.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

