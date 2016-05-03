BRIEF-Carbonite reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Carbonite Inc
* Carbonite announces fiscal first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.05
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $42.5 million to $47.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $177.5 million to $192.5 million
* Q1 revenue $48.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $43.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly bookings of $52.3 million increased 42% year over year
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $41.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $178.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.