BRIEF-Nexstar Broadcasting posts Q1 earnings per share $0.69

May 3 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc

* Q1 revenue $255.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $247.8 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

