BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.60/shr

May 3 Valero Energy Corp
* Valero Energy reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Continues to expect 2016 capital investments, including turnarounds, catalyst, joint venture investments, to be approximately $2.6 billion
* Q1 revenue view $13.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly refining throughput margin per barrel $7.96 versus $12.39 last year
* Houston Crude unit is on track to start up in Q2
* Refineries achieved 96 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.9 million bpd of throughput volume in q1 of 2016
* Qtrly operating revenues $15.71 billion versus $21.33 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
