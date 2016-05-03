BRIEF-Biogen announces intent to spin off its hemophilia business

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
May 3 Biogen Inc :
* Biogen announces intent to spin off its hemophilia business
* Intends to spin off its hemophilia business as an independent, publicly traded company
* New company to be named at a later date
* New company is expected to be headquartered in boston area
* Biogen is expected to provide transition services to new company for some period of time
* Spin-Off is expected to be accomplished through a distribution of shares of new publicly traded company to biogen stockholders
* Spin-Off expected to be done through distribution of shares of new publicly traded company to biogen stockholders, in a tax-free deal
* New co expected to continue to develop and commercialize eloctate,alprolix under biogen's existing collaboration agreement with biovitrum ab
* Spin-Off is planned to be completed by end of 2016 or early 2017
* New company will retain commercial rights for eloctate and alprolix for north america
* To focus on novel therapies for neurology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.