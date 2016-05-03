版本:
BRIEF-Claude shareholders recommended to vote for plan of arrangement with Silver Standard

May 3 Claude Resources Inc

* Proxy advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis recommend Claude shareholders vote for the plan of arrangement with Silver Standard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

