公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Baytex reports Q1 FFO per share C$0.22

May 3 Baytex Energy Corp

* Baytex reports Q1 2016 results

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.22

* Generated production of 75,776 BOE/D (78% oil and NGL) in Q1/2016

* 2016 production guidance remains at 68,000 to 72,000 BOE/D with budgeted exploration and development expenditures of $225 to $265 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

