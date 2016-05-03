版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:01 BJT

BRIEF-Welltower reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.13

May 3 Welltower Inc

* Welltower reports 9 pct increase in first quarter normalized FFO to $1.13 per diluted share

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.13

* Anticipate approximately $1 billion of dispositions in 2016

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing 2016 total portfolio same store noi guidance to 2.75 pct-3.25 pct

* Affirming our 2016 earnings guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

