BRIEF-Welltower reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.13

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Welltower Inc
* Welltower reports 9 pct increase in first quarter normalized FFO to $1.13 per diluted share
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.13
* Anticipate approximately $1 billion of dispositions in 2016
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing 2016 total portfolio same store noi guidance to 2.75 pct-3.25 pct
* Affirming our 2016 earnings guidance
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.