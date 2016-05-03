BRIEF-Sprint posts Q4 loss per share $0.14

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Sprint Corp
* Q4 loss per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $8.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.06 billion
* Continues to expect approximately $1 billion of transformation program costs
* Sprint Corp sees fiscal year 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding indirect channel device leases, to be approximately $3 billion
* Sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be around break-even
* Sprint platform total net additions were 447,000 in fiscal Q4, including postpaid net additions of 56,000, prepaid net losses of 264,000
* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid phone abpu $71.53 versus $69.19
* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid churn 1.72 percent versus 1.84 percent last year
* Sprint finishes fiscal year 2015 by generating positive annual operating income for the first time in nine years and delivering more postpaid phone net additions than Verizon and AT&T for the first time on record in the fiscal fourth quarte
* Moving forward, Sprint expects a sustainable reduction of $2 billion or more of run rate operating expenses exiting fiscal year 2016
* Sprint Corp sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be $9.5 billion to $10 billion
* Company expects fiscal year 2016 operating income to be $1 billion to $1.5 billion
* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid phone arpu $59.45 versus $63.76
* Total connections at q4 end 58.8 million versus 58.4 million at q3-end
* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid churn 5.65 percent versus 3.84 percent last year
* Says expects fiscal year 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding indirect channel device leases, to be approximately $3 billion
* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid ARPU $ 51.68 versus $ 56.94
* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid ARPU $27.72 versus $27.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.