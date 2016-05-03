BRIEF-CME Group achieved average daily volume of 13.8 MLN contracts per day in April

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Cme Group Inc
* Cme group achieved average daily volume of 13.8 million contracts per day in april 2016, up 21 percent from april 2015, including record agricultural volume
* Cme group april 2016 options volume averaged 2.6 million contracts per day, up 15 percent versus april 2015
* Equity index volume averaged 2.7 million contracts per day in april 2016 , up 29 percent from april 2015
* Foreign exchange volume averaged 771,000 contracts per day in april 2016 , down 8 percent from april 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CME.O ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.