BRIEF-CME Group achieved average daily volume of 13.8 MLN contracts per day in April

May 3 Cme Group Inc

* Cme group achieved average daily volume of 13.8 million contracts per day in april 2016, up 21 percent from april 2015, including record agricultural volume

* Cme group april 2016 options volume averaged 2.6 million contracts per day, up 15 percent versus april 2015

* Equity index volume averaged 2.7 million contracts per day in april 2016 , up 29 percent from april 2015

* Foreign exchange volume averaged 771,000 contracts per day in april 2016 , down 8 percent from april 2015