2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Mylan names Kenneth Parks CFO

May 3 Mylan NV

* Mylan names Kenneth Parks chief financial officer

* Parks currently serves as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Wesco International

* Parks will join Co as chief financial officer, effective June 6 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

