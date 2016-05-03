BRIEF-Vishay reports Q1 earnings per share $0.19

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Vishay Intertechnology Inc
* Vishay reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue $570.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $559.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $565 million to $605 million
* Sees guidance for q2 2016 for revenues of $565 - $605 million and gross margins of 23% - 25%
* Initiating a $100 million stock repurchase program over one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.