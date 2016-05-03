版本:
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics launches first clinical trial in multiple sclerosis

May 3 Tg Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics, Inc. launches first clinical trial in multiple sclerosis (ms) for tg-1101 (ublituximab) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

