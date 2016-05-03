BRIEF-Sagent Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.15

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sagent Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $67.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $325 million to $365 million
* "Q1 results primarily reflect a weaker than expected cold and flu season"
* "we remain confident in achieving our full year guidance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.