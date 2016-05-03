版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Evoke announces timing of Phase 3 results from EVK-001 clinical trial

May 3 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Announces timing of Phase 3 results from its recently fully enrolled pivotal clinical trial of EVK-001

* Expects to provide top line data results from phase 3 clinical trial of EVK-001 early in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐