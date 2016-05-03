BRIEF-HanesBrands announces proposed senior notes offering

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 HanesBrands Inc
* HanesBrands announces proposed senior notes offering
* HanesBrands Inc says planning to offer $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 and 2026
* HanesBrands intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem in full its existing 6.375 percent senior notes due 2020
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering also to repay a portion of indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.