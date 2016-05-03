BRIEF-Kemet Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Kemet Corp
* Kemet reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 sales fell 5 percent to $183.9 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Board authorizes debt repurchase plan for fiscal year 2017
* Will initially repurchase debt of up to $20 million over course of fiscal year 2017 that began april 1, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $180.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.