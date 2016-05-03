版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Commvault Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

May 3 Commvault Systems Inc

* Commvault sets fiscal q4 revenue record

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 revenue $159.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $157.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commvault systems inc qtrly gaap diluted earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐