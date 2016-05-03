版本:
BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies prices $14.6 mln underwritten offering

May 3 Revolution Lighting Technologies

* Revolution lighting technologies prices $14.6 million underwritten offering of common stock

* Pricing of its underwritten offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

