BRIEF-Wajax Q1 loss per share c$0.49

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Wajax Corp
* Wajax announces 2016 first quarter results, including $12.5 million of restructuring costs
* Q1 revenue c$285 million versus i/b/e/s view c$291.9 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.03 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share c$0.49
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wajax corp says reorganization announced last quarter is proceeding on schedule
* Consistent with last quarter, our outlook for 2016 is that market conditions will remain very challenging
* Says anticipated annual cost savings of approximately $15 million to be realized in 2017
* During h2 2016 earnings are expected to improve compared to first half of 2016
* Consolidated backlog at march 31, 2016 of $205.8 million increased 22% compared to december 31, 2015
* Says estimated net benefit of between $6 million and $7 million is expected to occur in 2016
* Expect lower year-over-year earnings in first half of 2016
* Wajax corp says expect to realize savings in 2016 of between $6 million and $7 million from reorganization
* Upon successful completion of reorganization, corp will have reduced its headcount across canada by approximately 10% since beginning of 2015
* Continue to expect earnings will be under significant pressure due to difficult market conditions in western canada
* Expect earnings will be under significant pressure also due to reductions in resource customer capital and operating expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.