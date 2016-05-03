版本:
BRIEF-Denison Mines announces C$10 mln bought deal offering

May 3 Denison Mines Corp

* Through common shares

* Through common shares at a price of c$0.82 per flow-through share

* Intends to use proceeds for "canadian exploration expenses" related to co's canadian uranium mining exploration projects in saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

