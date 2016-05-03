版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold reports results from 2016 definition drilling

May 3 Scorpio Gold Corp

* Scorpio gold reports results from 2016 definition drilling at the custer deposit, mineral ridge project, nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

