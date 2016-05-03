版本:
BRIEF-ISS and Glass Lewis support argentex plan of arrangement with Austral Gold

May 3 Argentex Mining Corp

* Independent advisory firms iss and glass lewis support argentex plan of arrangement with austral gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

