BRIEF-Hub International acquires assets of First Santa Fe Insurance Services

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Hub International Acquires The Assets Of New Mexico-Based first santa fe insurance services, inc.

* Hub international ltd says terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

