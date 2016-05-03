版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-Medgenics hires Michael Diem as senior vice president of business and corporate development

May 3 Medgenics Inc

* Medgenics hires michael diem as senior vice president of business and corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

