版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-Tractor supply announces 20 pct dividend increase

May 3 Tractor Supply Co

* Tractor supply company announces 20% dividend increase

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

