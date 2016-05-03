BRIEF-Arrow Electronics Q1 earnings per share $1.14

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Arrow Electronics Reports Record First
* Quarter 2016 sales and non-gaap earnings per share
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.43
* Q1 earnings per share $1.14
* Q1 sales $5.47 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.46 billion
* Sees q2 earnings per share $1.59 to $1.71 excluding items
* Sees q2 sales $5.825 billion to $6.225 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $6.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.