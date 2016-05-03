版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Arrow Electronics Q1 earnings per share $1.14

May 3 Arrow Electronics Reports Record First

* Quarter 2016 sales and non-gaap earnings per share

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.43

* Q1 earnings per share $1.14

* Q1 sales $5.47 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.46 billion

* Sees q2 earnings per share $1.59 to $1.71 excluding items

* Sees q2 sales $5.825 billion to $6.225 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $6.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

