版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-CTS Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

May 3 Cts Corp

* Cts announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 to $1.06

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 sales $96.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $390 million to $410 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $393.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐