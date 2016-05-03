版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Produce reports Q1 adj. earnings $1.57/shr

May 3 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

* Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.57

* Q1 earnings per share $1.57

* Q1 sales $1.018 billion versus $1.008 billion

* Says comparable earnings per diluted share were $1.57 in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐